Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, June 26:Steve Harvey awards 8 KSU freshman with full rides;Hopkins, CAK get federal money;Revere High…
The University of Akron will soon begin searching for a new president.The search won’t be entirely in the hands of the Board of Trustees, as has been the…
Ohio State’s trustees are getting a rundown of what investigators found in their Urban Meyer probe. They’ll meet to discuss their next steps Wednesday.The…
The University Akron’s trustees held an emergency meeting Monday. They issued a statement involving President Matthew Wilson -- who is scheduled to…
Kent State’s Board of Trustees met Friday and set major funding and planning initiatives in motion. It also approved a bonus for university president…