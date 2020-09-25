-
The Cleveland Orchestra has canceled all performances scheduled for this summer, due to COVID-19 health concerns for both audience members and…
-
COVID-19 and the widespread impact of the pandemic is hitting the Cleveland Orchestra hard, forcing temporary layoffs and pay cuts.President and CEO André…
-
Music is big business in Northeast Ohio. The Cleveland Orchestra commissioned a study to determine just how big.It found the orchestra’s activities at…
-
Peter van Dijk, the renowned Cleveland architect who designed Blossom Music Center, died Sept. 7 at the age of 90. In a career spanning more than five…
-
This weekend, Michael Stanley receives the Cleveland Arts Prize Lifetime Achievement award for his 50-year music career. But he says it doesn’t signal his…
-
People who live near Blossom Music Center in Cuyahoga Falls may soon have some relief from traffic caused by concerts with a new city-issued car…
-
The summer home of the Cleveland Orchestra is celebrating its 50th season this year. The schedule at Blossom features big names in classical music,…
-
Blossom Music Center, the summer home of the Cleveland Orchestra, is celebrating its 50th season this year. On this week’s State of the Arts, WKSU’s Mark…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, Feb. 28:Lawmakers propose $2.6 billion plan to fund local projects;Ohio EPA completes cleanup of illegal…
-
The Cleveland Orchestra has kicked off its Blossom season, and WKSU’s Vivian Goodman recently sat down with the orchestra’s artistic administrator Ilya…