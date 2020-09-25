Updated: Nov. 7, 2019; 10:58 a.m. Bloom Bakery shut its doors Wednesday after Towards Employment, the bakery’s non-profit owner, decided it could accomplish its mission without running the two Downtown storefronts near Cleveland State University and Public Square. Bloom Bakery opened in 2016, offering paid internships, training and jobs to people who had trouble finding them, including those who have been incarcerated or on public assistance.