Bliss Institute of Applied Politics

-
Editor's note: This story has been updated. The Republican National Convention starts tonight. And for the first time ever, due to the pandemic, it’s…
-
The Democratic National Convention gets underway today. However, the usual mix of in-person pomp and circumstance and politics is being replaced by a…
-
The Ohio primary is set for March 17th this year. In addition to the race for the White House, Democrats and Republicans will be choosing their…
-
While national election results indicate there remains division in America, Ohio appears to be a different story. One party took all five statewide…
-
With two weeks remaining until Election Day, the fight to win your vote is intensifying. Candidates are working hard to garner support. Media plays a…
-
A new poll by the University of Akron finds that Ohio voters are almost evenly split between Republicans and Democrats heading into this fall’s…
-
President Trump tweeted today about the woman who’s accusing his Supreme Court nominee of sexually assaulting her. The president says if the incident had…
-
The University of Akron’s “State of the Parties” conference held a panel today on how political scientists are using social media.The University of…
-
Ohioans say the economy and jobs are the most important issue in this election.Talk long enough, though, and the word “trade” comes up. There is a sense…
-
Linda Wattley has one word to describe America’s most reviled pair of major-party presidential candidates.“Disgusting,” the Akron woman said. “They have…