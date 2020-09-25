-
A proposed wind energy project off the coast of Lake Erie is facing a lawsuit from two birding organizations. The groups allege not enough research has been done to determine the project’s environmental impact. The suit, filed by Black Swamp Bird Observatory (BSBO) in Ohio and the American Bird Conservancy (ABC) based in Washington, D.C., against the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) and Army Corps of Engineers, argues the DOE “shirked its obligations under the National Environmental Policy Act,” along with the Clean Water Act and other environmental regulations.
