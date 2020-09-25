Bishop Richard Lennon

-
Update: 3:40 p.m., 10/30/19 Bishop Richard G. Lennon, who led the Catholic Diocese of Cleveland for a decade during a time of parish closures and consolidation, died Tuesday morning, the diocese announced. He was 72. Born in Arlington, Massachusetts, Lennon attended Boston College and was ordained a priest in 1973. He was ordained an auxiliary bishop in 2001 and served for several months as the apostolic administrator for the Archdiocese of Boston after Cardinal Bernard Law’s resignation in 2002.
