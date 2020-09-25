-
Here are your morning headlines for Monday, June 24:House approves DeWine's H2Ohio plan;Budget talks to include coal mine funding;Akron police begins…
-
A small group of protesters wants the Cleveland Catholic Diocese to be more transparent with information about clergy sex abuse.About a dozen people…
-
A Catholic church in Lorain hosted Bishop Nelson Perez yesterday for a special Mass to pray for immigrant families and for immigration reform.Bishop Perez…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, September 27th:Mayoral candidate Zack Reed gets new campaign manager;Geauga Sheriff pulls deputies from…