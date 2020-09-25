-
For the second time in one week, Republicans and Democrats in the Ohio House have come together to support bills they agree upon.The bipartisan bills are…
-
Senator Sherrod Brown has introduced legislation to help police officers be better prepared to deal with individuals experiencing mental health issues.…
-
The leaders of Republicans and Democrats in the Ohio House are coming together to sponsor priority legislation for this general assembly. That’s a…
-
A group of state lawmakers are backing a national campaign to bring back something they believe is lacking in politics: civility. The bipartisan group…