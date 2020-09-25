Bill Seitz

-
A resolution introduced last week to declare racism a public health crisis is getting its first hearing in the Republican-dominated Ohio Senate, where...
-
The House has voted on a plan to move the start of the EdChoice application process ahead to April 1, just hours before the private school voucher program…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Monday, June 3:Biden says LGBTQ rights is top priority;Cleveland to regulate electric scooters;Ohio's Third Frontier…
-
In between campaigning and legislating, state lawmakers also found themselves in the middle of some high profile drama and scandal in 2018. News that the…
-
A veteran conservative lawmaker wants a raise – and wants his elected colleagues at the local, county and state levels to get one too. He says it’s…
-
Two Democratic women state representatives have asked Attorney General and Republican candidate for governor Mike DeWine to reopen an investigation into…
-
The Ohio House has passed a controversial payday-loan bill meant to close loopholes those lenders use to charge high interest rates. The vote occured as a…
-
Another state representative is being accused of inappropriate sexual behavior. Ohio Public Radio’s Jo Ingles reports.Republican Rep. Rick Perales is…
-
Four Democratic women in the Ohio Legislature are calling on the head of the Ohio House to take action against a key Republican lawmaker for derogatory…
-
A longtime state representative is formally apologizing for comments he made at a going away party earlier this week – comments that had other lawmakers…