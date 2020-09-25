Bill Coley

-
A state senator is touting a new program that helps connect young people with employers. And it also pays for college. Lawmakers say this can play a…
Controversial bills involving abortion, gun rights, and legislative pay raises passed by lawmakers during the Lame Duck session. Some might be vetoed by…
A national group that says Ohio’s payday lending rates are the highest in the nation came out strongly against possible changes to a bill that would crack…
Ohio’s medical marijuana program is supposed to be fully operational on Sept. 8. But there are court battles over problems with the process of choosing…
A bill to legalize fantasy sports gaming in Ohio will soon be on its way to Gov. John Kasich after passing the Senate by a big margin.Republican Dave…
The Trump Administration has signaled it’ll give flexibility to states when it comes to how they operate their Medicaid programs. That will likely open…
A proposal geared towards streamlining services for people with disabilities is on its way to the Ohio House. The idea is to take several state agencies…