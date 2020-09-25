-
The City of Akron is closing the newly installed bike lane on East Exchange Street.Engineers for the city installed the double bike lanes in early August,…
Akron is trying to figure out how to become a bike-friendly city. As WKSU’s M.L. Schultze reports, that means taking on the challenges of weather, hills…
Akron is getting $127,000 to plan for a grid of bicycle lanes throughout the city.The city says the Knight Foundation grant will help make Akron more…
Akron now has $13 million to put toward its re-making of Main Street, thanks to a second federal grant. WKSU’s Kabir Bhatia takes a looks at the planned…