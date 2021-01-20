Biden Inauguration

-
The running estimated cost so far is about $850,000 for the week leading up to Joe Biden's inauguration.
From stepchildren to senators, attendees flocked to the Capitol in both muted and flashy garments, sending Twitter into a frenzy over standout styles.
A painting by Cincinnati artist Robert S. Duncanson was selected as the 59th Inaugural Painting. Duncanson is considered the most well-known African-American artist of the Civil War era.
"Will we meet the moment like our forbearers have?" the newly sworn-in president asked Americans during the star-studded inaugural celebration. "I believe we must and I believe we will."
Haines has made history as the first woman to hold the top job in U.S. intelligence.
President Biden's wave of executive actions includes an order to reexamine one controversial, but widely used, pesticide called chlorpyrifos. The Trump administration kept it on the market.
The Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq all hit new records as markets closed on Wednesday. Former President Donald Trump frequently cited stock market gains as a personal accomplishment.
President Biden signed an executive order to have the country reenter the Paris Climate Agreement, less than four months after formally withdrawing.
The group of women who've met for 25 years watched the event with tears and cheers. Some are, like Kamala Harris, graduates of Howard University and/or members of Harris' Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority.
A collection of conspiracy theories fuels the QAnon community, but one prediction was central: that former President Donald Trump would arrest Democratic leaders in masse. That didn't happen.