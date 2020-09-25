-
About 100 people participated in the Akron Ride of Silence last night, one of hundreds of similar events happening around the world to honor cyclists…
On Wednesday, the worldwide "Ride of Silence" will honor bicyclists who've been killed or injured on public roadways. WKSU's Kabir Bhatia has more on the…
Medina County Commissioners are to vote Tuesday on a proposal that could lead to signs for the county’s network of bike paths.The commissioners will…
Two Akron winners have been announced in the Knight Cities Challenge, a contest held in the 26 communities once served by Knight-owned newspapers that…