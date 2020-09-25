-
Survivors of sexual assault at Case Western Reserve University are leveling allegations of the mishandling of Title IX cases against the university.
U.S. Education Secretary Betsy Devos came to a Columbus suburb to talk about school choice. And some local elected officials are miffed that they weren...
U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos made a swing through Ohio Friday to visit students at Butler Tech, a career and technical school in Butler County....
The Ohio school superintendent plans to hold off on submitting the state’s new education plan to the federal government next month. The move comes the…
Cleveland-native Andy Puzder -- one of the last and most controversial of President Trump’s cabinet choices -- is set for a Senate committee hearing…
Update 11:06, Feb. 2, 2017: This story has been updated to reflect Rob Portman endorsement of Betsy DeVos this morning. Here's his statement: “I support…
The U.S. Senate is holding hearings on President Trump’s cabinet picks. And his nominee for Secretary of Education is raising eyebrows because of a court…
Ohio’s Sherrod Brown is among a group of Senate Democrats urging President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee for education secretary to pay the $5.3 million…