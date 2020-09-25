-
Ohio car-buyers could soon have the option of receiving digital titles according to Lt. Gov. Jon Husted.Husted made the announcement earlier this week at…
One of the organizers of a tech conference in Cleveland says the redevelopment of Tower City's retail space is moving forward.Bernie Moreno is founder of…
Armed with new funders, Cleveland entrepreneur Bernie Moreno says Bedrock Detroit LLC, the real estate firm owned by Dan Gilbert, is now fully onboard with turning The Avenue Shops at Tower City into a hub for tech businesses and blockchain, an easily shared digital ledger system.
Some civic leaders in Cleveland want the local economy to embrace blockchain, the technology behind bitcoin. It will only work if the average citizen grasps what this new cryptocurrency is all about.
A major effort is underway to brand Cleveland as a national tech hub.Blockland is the brainchild of a Cleveland luxury car dealer who’s put together an…
Experts say the decentralized, tamperproof digital ledger system known as blockchain has the potential to completely change commerce, culture, and…