Berlin Heights

-
Morning Headlines: COVID-19 Hospitalizations Continue to Rise; Navy Corpsman Max Soviak’s Remains Return to OhioCOVID hospitalizations in Ohio continue their steady march upwards following the steep rise in new cases; the remains of a northern Ohio Navy Corpsman who died in the August attack on the Kabul airport will return home Wednesday; a judge in southern Ohio has ruled that doctors at a Cincinnati area hospital cannot be forced to give COVID patients a livestock medicine as treatment; and more stories.