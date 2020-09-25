Behavioral Health Redesign

-
One of the leading figures in the state’s battle against the deadly opioid crisis is stepping down. The departure of the head of the Department of Mental…
-
Stark County’s primary provider of crisis services is getting some help to stay in operation.Coleman Professional Services is taking over management of…
-
On Sunday, the state will officially move providers of behavioral health services for low-income Ohioans into Medicaid managed care. That’s a huge change…
-
One of the barriers to finding the right mental health care in Ohio can be the cost. However, there are providers who offer services at little or no cost…
-
In two weeks, mental health and addiction services for low-income Ohioans will be moved into Medicaid managed care. Many behavioral health and family…
-
The state is moving mental health and addiction services for low-income Ohioans into Medicaid managed care by July 1, but providers say this huge redesign…
-
The state is redesigning the way mental health and addiction services are covered under health-care plans. Those services are critical in fighting the…