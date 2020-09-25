-
Cuyahoga County will consider an increase to a local tax, but don’t worry, it’s not for locals. A one percent hotel bed tax increase is on the county council agenda for Tuesday. County officials estimate it will generate an additional $4.6 million per year, which will go to operations and maintenance of the Huntington Convention Center. If the proposal passes, the bed tax increase would go into effect Jan. 1, 2020.
-
Morning Headlines: Police Union Endorses Mandel; White Nationalist's Lawyer Gives OSU A New DeadlineHere are your morning headlines for Wednesday, October 18th:Stark County expected to raise hotel bed tax;Group indicted in federal court for skimming…