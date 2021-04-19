Ohio reported just over 1,000 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, nearly half the 21-day average; authorities say a drive-by shooting at a Columbus memorial vigil killed a passing driver and wounded five people in the crowd, including a 12-year-old child; a western Cleveland suburb has removed the basketball hoops from a city park that police say are part of an investigation into a recent shooting; and more stories.

