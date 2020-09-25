-
Cavs GM Koby Altman says the team is thrilled to be back in action in a mini bubble as they prepare for the NBA draft in November.
The NBA has agreed on a plan to restart the season that was halted by the coronavirus pandemic in March. Twenty-two teams will compete at Disney World in…
College basketball kicks into tournament mode this week, with a chance for teams to punch their ticket to March Madness. The Mid-American Conference…
Lawmakers want to crack down on schools and coaches that force students to participate in only one extra-curricular activity. They say the one-sport rule…
Terry Pluto reflects on when the Cavs called the Richfield Coliseum home. He remembers those days fondly and writes about them in his new book ‘Vintage…
Cleveland Cavaliers TV play-by-play broadcaster Fred McLeod passed away Monday night, according to a statement from the team Tuesday. He was 67 years old. No cause of death has been released.
The Midnight Basketball league returns to Akron tonight in an effort to combat violence in the community.The program for adults 18 and over was stopped in…
Referees at sporting events are used to being heckled by fans but sometimes, they are victims of actual assault. A new bill has been introduced in the…
The Mid-American Conference basketball tournament is underway. The men's and women's teams that win the MAC tournament at the Q in Cleveland on Saturday…
The University of Akron men’s basketball team is dominating the Mid-American Conference this season and last night notched their 29the straight win at…