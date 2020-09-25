© 2020 WKSU
Basheer Jones

  • Government & Politics
    Cleveland 2019 Budget Includes More Hiring, More Services
    Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson spent three hours talking budget with the city council Finance Committee Tuesday. He said an income tax hike voters approved in 2016 is paying for beefed up services. He reeled off the numbers from 2018: more police officers, more EMS, more tree trimming, more road services. It’s a far cry from the layoffs the city made in 2004 and 2008. But Jackson warned council to curb their enthusiasm. The mayor said he hasn’t forgotten the recession years.
    Government & Politics
    Kevin Kelley Reelected as Cleveland City Council President
    Kevin Kelley will stay on as president of Cleveland City Council. Kelley drew no opponents at a Monday meeting of council’s Democratic caucus.  Kelley has…