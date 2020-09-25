-
There’s nobody who’s played for the Cleveland Indians getting into Cooperstown this year. The Baseball Hall of Fame recently announced its newest class.…
Jim Thome has become the first home-grown Cleveland Indians player since Larry Doby to be inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame. It had been…
Former Indians great Jim Thome will be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame this weekend. Thome played 13 seasons in Cleveland and amassed 612 career…
This year’s Baseball Hall of Fame class will be announced Wednesday night, and two former Indians’ players are on the ballot for the first time. Slugger…