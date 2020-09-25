-
Case Western Reserve University President Barbara Snyder will step down later this year to lead the Association of American Universities. Snyder is expected to leave Case Western after more than 12 years sometime this fall, but the university said the transition depends on the nationwide search for a new president, to be conducted by trustee Fred DiSanto, who will also become board chairman in June.
