ban kids from purchasing cough syrup

Morning Headlines: Vax-a-Million Ends with Mixed Vaccination Results; 19 Apply for Householder’s Seat, Including His SonThe movement to offer millions of dollars in incentives to boost Ohio vaccination rates has been unable to crack the 50% vaccination threshold; nearly two dozen people have applied to fill the seat vacated following the historic Ohio House vote last week that ousted Republican Larry Householder; the Ohio Supreme Court has ruled that school districts must provide police-level training to employees carrying concealed weapons; and more stories.