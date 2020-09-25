Baldwin Wallace Poll

-
Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, September 24:Protesters take to the streets in Cleveland, ColumbusBWU poll shows Ohio is a tossupError by…
-
A new poll from Baldwin Wallace University finds a widening gap in approval ratings for Gov. Mike DeWine and President Donald Trump’s coronavirus responses. The poll surveyed roughly 800 registered Ohio voters on government COVID-19 response and the upcoming election. Previous BW polls have included multiple Midwestern states. About 85 percent of Ohioans surveyed approve of the measures DeWine has enacted during the pandemic and 79 percent believe the governor began to put preventative measures in place at the appropriate time.
-
A new poll found Ohioans approve of Gov. Mike DeWine’s response to the coronavirus pandemic so far. Administered by Baldwin Wallace University, the poll looked at attitudes of registered voters ahead of the 2020 election in four Midwestern states: Ohio, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Researchers originally aimed to assess attitudes on racism, sexism and environmentalism, said Baldwin Wallace Community Research Institute Assistant Director Lauren Copeland, but pivoted to focus on the coronavirus at the last minute.
-
Ohioans are leaning Democratic ahead of the 2020 elections, according to a poll released this week. But the margin is slim and the state still could swing conservative before Election Day. The poll, administered by Baldwin Wallace University, looked at four Midwestern states – Ohio, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin – for opinions on the Trump Administration and issues including immigration, the economy and environment.
-
A new poll has gubernatorial hopefuls Republican Mike DeWine and Democrat Rich Cordray running neck-and-neck with just a month before the election. And…
-
Rich Cordray was thought to be a shoo-in as the democratic nominee for governor. Then along came Dennis Kucinich. Now, these two well-known progressives are vying for Tuesday's nomination.