Baker Mayfield

The Cleveland Browns are off to their best start in nearly 20 years. First-year head coach Kevin Stefanski has led the team to a 3-1 record, built around a strong running-game and some spectacular catches.
The Cleveland Browns will try to re-group on their home field Thursday, as they host the Bengals less than a week after an embarrassing season-opening…
The Cleveland Browns begin the NFL season Sunday. The team has had little time to get adjusted under new coach Kevin Stefanski because of the pandemic.…
The NFL draft will go forward Thursday in a virtual format because of COVID-19 concerns. The Browns have the 10th pick. WKSU sports commentator Terry…
The sports world has come to a halt as the coronavirus pandemic has shut down teams on all levels. But in Cleveland, the Browns have been busy making…
The Cleveland Browns will be looking to build momentum as they return to the field Thursday against rival Pittsburgh. The Browns (3-6) snapped a four-game…
The Browns are a disappointing 2-5. Their recent loss came to the defending Super Bowl champions New England Patriots, 27-13. The team has nine games left…
Two of Cleveland’s pro sports teams are starting fresh this week. WKSU sports commentator Terry Pluto says the Browns are hoping to turn things around…
The Cleveland Browns enter the bye week at 2-4 and 0-3 at home this season. The latest disappointing loss was to the 5-1 Seattle Seahawks, 32-28. Now,…
The Cleveland Browns can’t seem to build much momentum five games into the season. They’re 2-3 after an embarrassing 31-3 loss to the San Francisco 49ers…