Bail Reform

-
Ohio's highest court has rejected a recommendation to allow judges throughout the state use “risk-assessment tools” to determine the amount of bail they...
-
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, Oct. 9:Vaping illnesses confirmed in NE Ohio;Early voting begins for November election;Akron schools…
-
Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor talked about maintaining public trust in the judiciary, supporting sentencing reform, and keeping dockets moving with...
-
The Ohio Supreme Court chief justice is gathering a team of experts to examine the state’s bail system. The task force will determine whether or not the…
-
Ohio's Supreme Court Chief Justice is awaiting a task force's recommendations on how to reform Ohio's bail system. Maureen O’Connor said it’s a real…
-
Communities could stand to save tens of millions of dollars if the state moves to reform its bail system. A new report says, aside from issues of fairness…
-
About a year and half ago the presiding judge of Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court called for a study and recommendations on how to reform the county’s…
-
A bill in the Ohio House would try to reform the jail system by basing bail on a person’s risk to society rather than how much money they have.Liberal and…
-
A state lawmaker says the way bail is set for people who are arrested can sometimes be a backwards process. He proposes a way to overhaul the system and…