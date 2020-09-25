-
Here are your morning headlines for Friday, July 12: Mount Carmel fires 23 employees, changes leadership;Senators call for honor for slain reporters with…
-
Akron City Council will consider a deal Monday that enables the city to give the Bounce Innovation Hub the building it occupies. Bounce is housed in the…
-
Firestone Country Club, Goodyear Heights and the B.F. Goodrich smokestacks are among the many reminders that the rubber industry once dominated the eyes,…
-
More than 200 people got to explore a series of underground tunnels over the weekend, beneath the former B.F. Goodrich headquarters in downtown Akron.The…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Monday, January 7:Akron plans new courthouse, police headquarters;Drug companies want sanctions against DeWine,…
-
B.F. Goodrich helped bring Akron to fame as the Rubber Capital of the World by starting the city’s first rubber plant. Now, people in Northeast Ohio are…
-
About 200 people gathered for a memorial in Alliance over the weekend for former Congressman Ralph Regula, who died last month at age 92.The ceremony took…