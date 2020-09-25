-
Ohio continues to give the green light to businesses that want to help pioneer the development of self-driving vehicles. Just last week at a COSI...
Ohio has received $17.8 million to generate data on self-driving vehicles, an area of research in which the state is already playing a prominent role,...
East Liberty's Transportation Research Center celebrated the opening of a new $45 million SMARTCenter to test automated cars in real-world environments.
County engineers are making plans for local infrastructure as they get a better idea of just how much revenue they’ll get from the new gas tax…
Both outgoing Gov. John Kasich and incoming Gov. Mike DeWine have talked about autonomous vehicles in Ohio’s economy. State lawmakers say they’ve been…
Gov. John Kasich has signed an executive order opening up any public road around the state for testing for driverless vehicles. The governor’s order…