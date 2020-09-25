auto industry

-
The designer of the iconic Ford Mustang has died. Gale Halderman, of Tipp City, was 87. It’s been reported that he had been battling liver cancer....
-
Ohio's top Democratic officeholder is touring the state pushing for a way to soften the blow for workers who lose their job to automation.U.S. Senator…
-
Autoworkers in Lordstown are hopeful as national contract negotiations are underway with General Motors Co. GM and the United Auto Works are to begin…
-
The U-S Department of Labor approved a grant Wednesday that will provide funds for employment and training services for 337 workers affected by recent…
-
The announcement this week that Ford will drop almost all of its traditional car models could have an impact on the hundreds of parts manufacturers in…