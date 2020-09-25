-
A new addiction treatment option opens in Canton this week. The withdrawal management center will be run by addiction treatment provider CommQuest at…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Monday, Feb. 24:Route 8 traffic pattern changing;Developer eyes Muni Lot for Cleveland mall;Bloomberg spends more than…
-
A Stark County addiction treatment provider is opening a detox center this fall inside Canton's Aultman Hospital. CommQuest is relocating the service it’s…
-
Akron Children’s Hospital has assumed the operation of the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Aultman Hospital in Canton. The facility will provide care for…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Monday, May 6:Akron to cast primary votes;Yost pulls video from campaign email;A recap of Kent State's May 4…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Friday, Feb. 22:California to send statue to Canton;Signet jewelers urges buyouts in Akron;DeWine's gas tax proposal…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Friday, October 12:Trump returning to Ohio to rally Republican voters;Monument to become first Ohio World Heritage…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, September 26:Cuyahoga County passes LGBTQ ordinance;Cedar Point fined for safety violations;Cleveland…
-
Aultman Hospital in Canton closed the doors of its psychiatric unit this week. It was the last remaining inpatient psychiatric care facility in Stark…
-
A data breach at Aultman Health Foundation could have given unknown hackers access to sensitive information from more than 42,000 patients. Aultman Vice…