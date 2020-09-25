-
Massillon City Council has taken what it hopes is the second-to-last step in ending the Stark County community’s year-long hospital dilemma. Council…
A data breach at Aultman Health Foundation could have given unknown hackers access to sensitive information from more than 42,000 patients. Aultman Vice…
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, Jan. 24:FirstEnergy Solutions likely to default, says Moody's;Mercy, Aultman prepare for influx of patients…
More healthcare industry consolidation is in the offing for northeast Ohio. Wednesday Canton-based Aultman Health Foundation signed a letter of intent to…