Here are your morning headlines for Friday, April 26: Proposed law would automate voter registration;20 accused in Cleveland drug ring;Hopkins denies…
Mike DeWine is officially Ohio’s Governor. At midnight DeWine became the 64th person to take the oath of office.Surrounded by family and friends on his…
The Ohio Fraternal Order of Police is slamming Attorney General Mike DeWine, saying he has not done enough to speed up drug kit testing within his agency.…
Ohio’s school system is in a decline compared to schools nationwide according to the Democratic candidate for governor. Richard Cordray’s plan to fix that…
Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, September 11:DeWine opposes Issue 1 on fall ballot;Cleveland Clininc Children's to open first outpatient…
A judge has granted Attorney General Mike DeWine permission to carry forward with his lawsuit against ECOT and the companies owned by its founder, IQ…
Victims of sexual assault may soon have a new way to find out the status and location of a key piece of evidence in their cases instantly and…
The Democrat who wants to be Ohio’s next governor says the state needs to repair its roads and bridges, make sure all of the state has access to broadband…
The Democrat running for governor in November laid out his health care plan.Former Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Chief Richard Cordray said his is…
Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, July 12:Workers to rally at Ohio Statehouse amid growing pension crisis;Remains found of Akron girl who went…