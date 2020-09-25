-
Though it’s been closed for months, critics are now accusing what was the state’s largest online charter school of deliberately manipulating student data…
-
Former U.S. attorney Steve Dettelbach, who’s running for Ohio attorney general, is accusing his likely Republican opponent of mishandling a…
-
The state’s education department is asking a court to force its largest online school to hand over log-in information.But the e-school known as ECOT says…
-
Ohio’s largest online charter school is firing back against state officials who say they don’t have enough information to perform an attendance audit. The…
-
The state’s largest and most controversial online charter school has sued to block the state from a delayed attendance audit that was supposed to start…
-
The state’s largest and most controversial online charter school – the Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow, or ECOT – has sued to block the state from a…