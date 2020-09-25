at-risk youth

-
After being investigated for complaints of racial discrimination, Cleveland’s health department has been reorganized to better focus on addressing issues such as racism, crime and violence as public health crises, Mayor Frank Jackson said Thursday. That's why, he said, the department is now under the city’s Office of Prevention, Intervention and Opportunities for Youth and Young Adults, which was created in 2017 to improve the quality of life for children in impoverished neighborhoods.
