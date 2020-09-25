-
Akron Community Foundation has issued grants specifically to nonprofits needing assistance as they continue operations admid the pandemic. More grants are…
Community groups in Akron are working to make sure people participate in next year’s U.S. census so there is an accurate count of the city’s…
The incoming CEO of a social service agency focused on the well-being of Asian-Americans and recent immigrants in Northeast Ohio, says she’s looking…
Two non-profits are getting a U.S. Department of Agriculture grant to complete Akron’s first shared kitchen and food incubator.The Well Community…
Editors's note: This is the first report in a week-long series WKSU is doing on the integration of Bhutanese-Nepali refugees, who began their migration to…
Asian Services in Action is getting a grant from the McGregor Foundation to provide mental health resources for elderly people in Cuyahoga County.The…