Ashland County

-
Morning Headlines: Richland Co. Upgraded, Ashland Co. Remains Red On COVID-19 Alert Map; KSU Adjusts Spring Semester11 Ohio counties are now listed as red on the state’s COVID-19 alert map, nearly 450 COVID-19 cases were reported in Ohio’s K-12 schools this week, Kent State University is making adjustments for the spring semester due to the coronavirus pandemic, and more stories.
-
Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, May 7:KSU approves pay cuts, buyouts;UA consolidation plan won't cut programs for now;GOJO to open Stark…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, May 6:DeWine to cut $775M;Kent State trustees to discuss buyouts, budget cuts;Cuyahoga juvenile detention…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Friday, September 6:Summit County eligible for flood disaster help;Ohio education system scores poorly;Escaped inmate…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Monday, June 2:FBI makes arrest in Fourth of July Cleveland terror plot;LeBron James announces contract with Los…