Akron officials today unveil a new cultural plan after two years of community forums and public review. And residents have overwhelmingly asked for more…
The COVID-19 pandemic has left many artists unemployed due to the cancellations of large gatherings for the last few months as well as the economic…
Northeast Ohio residents have until midnight tonight to weigh in on how they would improve the arts in Akron.ArtsNow launched the Akron Cultural Plan…
Akron has kicked off a process that will create a blueprint for the city’s cultural resources, from visual art to environmental assets.Residents will be…
Some of the key stakeholders in Summit County’s arts scene are calling for more local support for arts and culture.The heads of the Akron Art Museum,…
This spring, a public art project will kick-off at Summit Lake in Akron. And as WKSU’s Kabir Bhatia reports, it’s being coordinated by groups in Akron and…