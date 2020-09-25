-
Visitors to Stark County will be paying more for hotel rooms starting next month after commissioners voted to double the county's hotel bed tax.Currently,…
-
At most museums, what you see on display is often just a fraction of an entire collection. An exhibit at The Canton Museum of Art through the end of…
-
Arts in Stark has named Emil Alecusan as its new chairman.Alecusan has worked with the Canton city school board, the city chamber of commerce and is the…
-
Canton City Council has approved installing security cameras in the city’s center. The plan is in response to an increase in people visiting downtown.The…