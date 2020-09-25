-
The state of Ohio is going high-tech to weed out overly burdensome red tape. An agency is using an artificial intelligence program to sift through…
-
How would you feel about a robot interviewing you for a job? Swedish company Tengai is working on an English version of its robot which it claims will...
-
Ohio has lost about 367,000 goods-producing jobs since 2000, which were mostly held by citizens with a high school education. Automation can seem like a…
-
Computer technology is expanding at a dizzying pace. Things that seemed like science fiction a few years ago – from artificial intelligence to…