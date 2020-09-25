-
Cuyahoga Falls is looking to feature local artists in public spaces. As a first step in the city’s Master Art Plan, residents are encouraged to take an…
-
Stephen Manka is one of Cleveland’s most successful public artists with installations from Shaker Heights to Playhouse Square. Manka started Manka Design…
-
The Cleveland Clinic is selling art to benefit hearts. WKSU’s Phil de Oliveira reports next month’s auction at Christie’s in New York will include items…
-
Lower than projected state tax revenue totals will make budgeting more difficult for Ohio’s lawmakers in the coming weeks. Advocates for the arts know the…
-
Two Northeast Ohio artists have been chosen to design artwork for the Towpath Trail in downtown Akron.The artwork is part of the Ohio and Erie Canalway…