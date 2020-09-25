-
After three months of record high water, Lake Erie water levels are starting their seasonal decline, according to the Army Corps of Engineers. “Lake Erie did establish new record highs for the month of May, for the month of June and the month of July,” said Keith Kompoltowicz, Chief of Watershed Hydrology for the Corps’ Detroit District office. “The June monthly mean is the highest recorded level over the past 100 years. So it has never been higher in any month going back to 1918.”
-
Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, Oct. 11:Summit County officials oppose Issue 1;Judge sides with Ohio again in voter purges;Officer in Tamir…
-
The unofficial end of summer is here. But at Berlin Lake in Portage County, many boaters, fishermen and residents say that summer ended weeks ago, and…
-
Ohio and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers have settled a lawsuit over dredging in the Cuyahoga River. The state and the federal agency have fought for…
-
Monday, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will release a study detailing the best ways to prevent Asian carp from getting into the Great Lakes.A…
-
A new way to help control sediment build up in Cleveland’s shipping channel is saving and making money for the port.Sediment flowing to the channel can…
-
In a surprising turn in the Cuyahoga River dredging saga, the US Army Corps of Engineers collaborated with the Ohio EPA last week to sample sediment on…
-
The Cuyahoga River is being dredged by the Army Corps of Engineers once again, and as WKSU’s Kabir Bhatia reports, the Port of Cleveland says…
-
The Port of Cleveland is looking toward continued growth in 2017, after seeing a slight dip in cargo last year.The Port says last year’s numbers are…
-
The winter cold has put an end to Cuyahoga River dredging for the year, amid a lawsuit over where to store riverbed sediment. Dredging will resume in the…