This year Cuyahoga County and the State of Ohio cleaned up a dump for construction debris in East Cleveland. But it’s not yet clear if the dump’s operators will have to pay the bill. Arco Recycling had piled the land high with rubble from demolished buildings—angering the neighbors whose homes were nearby.
Here are your morning headlines for Friday, November 3rd:
The Ohio EPA says a fire at the illegal Arco dumpsite in East Cleveland over the weekend does not pose any immediate threat to residents in the…
Morning Headlines: Medicaid Expansion's Future Opens to Debate; Offshore Wind Farm Hearing Postponed