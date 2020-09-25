-
This year Cuyahoga County and the State of Ohio cleaned up a dump for construction debris in East Cleveland. But it’s not yet clear if the dump’s operators will have to pay the bill. Arco Recycling had piled the land high with rubble from demolished buildings—angering the neighbors whose homes were nearby.
-
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, Feb. 28:Lawmakers propose $2.6 billion plan to fund local projects;Ohio EPA completes cleanup of illegal…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, Jan. 23:Akron will postpone courthouse project, take on more debt in 2018 capital budget;Cleveland strikes…