-
44 Kent State students are required to quarantine, a state lawmaker is demanding charges against Governor DeWine over virus orders, Cleveland officials urges calm among protesters ahead of tonight’s presidential debate, and more stories.
-
Cleveland-Cliffs mining company plans to purchase the U.S. branch of ArcelorMittal, the parent company of Cleveland’s largest steel plant, for about $1.4 billion, the companies announced Monday. If approved by regulators, the Cleveland-based company will acquire five steelmaking plants in addition to the one in Cleveland, along with eight finishing plants and two iron ore mines.
-
Morning Headlines: Ohio Childcare Providers to Resume Capacity; ArcelorMittal to Cut Local WorkforceHere are your morning headlines for Wednesday, July 29:DeWine says childcare providers to resume capacity Aug. 9, county fairs scaled backOhio Education…
-
ArcelorMittal is furloughing nearly 250 employees from its Cleveland plant due to the coronavirus pandemic, the company announced this week, in addition to the 48 employees already furloughed from the company's Eggers Avenue site earlier this month.
-
Ohio Sen.Sherrod Brown has rolled out an infrastructure rebuilding blueprint he and other senators call a guide for President Donald Trump.On the bank of…
-
The winter cold has put an end to Cuyahoga River dredging for the year, amid a lawsuit over where to store riverbed sediment. Dredging will resume in the…
-
After nearly a year of negotiations, the United Steelworkers have a tentative agreement on a new contract with Arcelor-Mittal. The steel-maker has 15…