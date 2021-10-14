anti-vax bill

The Republican speaker of the Ohio House Bob Cupp has once again put the brakes on a GOP bill restricting employers' ability to require that workers receive the coronavirus vaccine; the Ohio Republican Party is calling on Supreme Court Justice Jennifer Brunner, a Democrat, to recuse herself from a trio of lawsuits challenging new state legislative maps; Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson's plan for spending $26 million in stimulus funding has passed through City Council's Safety Committee; and more stories.

