-
Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, July 9: Medina passes LGBTQ anti-discrimination policy;Akron Council action provides hint for future of…
-
Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish has introduced legislation to broaden the county’s anti-discrimination code to prohibit discrimination based on…
-
The bill to protect LGBTQ people from housing and employment discrimination is expected to take a big step as a committee prepares to hear from a major…
-
A Democratic bill that would protect LGBTQ Ohioans from employment and housing discrimination has been floating around the Statehouse for more than 10…
-
A bill that would ban discrimination in housing or employment based on sexual gender or identity has been introduced in the legislature. Democratic Rep.…
-
Akron could soon have an anti-discrimination law and civil rights commission. Mayor Dan Horrican and City Councilman Rick Swirsky introduced an…