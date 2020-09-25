Anthony Caldwell

-
Cleveland Public Library workers hope to address concerns over low staffing and safety concerns in the current round of union negotiations. Library officials will meet with Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Local 1199 representatives for the final negotiation Dec. 27, just four days before the deadline for a new contract. Negotiations have been already been going on for a few months.
