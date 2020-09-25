-
Cuyahoga County will pay $3 million to settle a lawsuit brought by the father of 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett, who died from abuse by her mother and mother’s boyfriend. Mickhal Garrett, Aniya’s father, alleged in a 2019 lawsuit that the county’s Division of Children and Family Services (DCFS) failed to make a full investigation into reports of Aniya’s abuse. Cuyahoga County Council approved the settlement Tuesday afternoon.
