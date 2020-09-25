-
In 2018, singer-songwriter Angie Haze led a performance with her theatrical ensemble, The Angie Haze Project, at the Akron Civic Theatre.
Akron singer-songwriter Angie Haze is telling her life story through music. She’s recording an album and video series documenting how she overcame years…
Akron singer-songwriter Angie Haze is collaborating with dozens of middle school students for a concert this weekend. The Bigger Picture Project aims to…
An Akron singer-songwriter is gaining worldwide attention. In this week’s Shuffle, WKSU’s Amanda Rabinowitz talks to The Devil Strip Magazine’s Brittany…